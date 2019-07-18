Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Thursday
Dyson is not in the lineup Thursday against Milwaukee.
Dyson left Wednesday's game against the Rangers with a hamstring cramp and will sit for at least one game. Tim Locastro takes over in left field in his absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Leaves with hamstring cramp•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Fills in for Peralta•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...