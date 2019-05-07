Dyson won't start Tuesday's game against the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Ryne Stanek will open the contest for the Rays, but with lefty Jalen Beeks slated to serve as the primary pitcher, Dyson will take a seat. Ketel Marte will man center field in Dyson's stead, opening up a slot for Ildemaro Vargas to start at the keystone.

