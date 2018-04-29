Dyson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Dyson is one of three lefty-hitting regulars who will take a seat Sunday as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo stocks the lineup with right-handed bats to counter Nationals southpaw Gio Gonzalez. Shortstop Nick Ahmed will serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 hitter with Dyson riding the pine.