Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting versus lefty Sunday
Dyson is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Dyson is one of three lefty-hitting regulars who will take a seat Sunday as Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo stocks the lineup with right-handed bats to counter Nationals southpaw Gio Gonzalez. Shortstop Nick Ahmed will serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 hitter with Dyson riding the pine.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Homers again•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Provides rare homer in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Collects second steal Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...