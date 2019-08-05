Dyson is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

Dyson will sit for a second straight game despite a right-hander in Vince Velasquez starting for the Phillies. There has been no word of any injury at this point; it's possible the Diamondbacks are giving the outfielder a couple of days off to clear his head, as he's slashing just .200/.300/.229 with a 27.5 percent strikeout rate over his past 11 appearances. Ketel Marte is starting in center field in this one.