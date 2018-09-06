Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Slated for surgery
Dyson will undergo season-ending surgery on his injured groin, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Dyson has been out since July 5 with a groin injury, and he's set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a setback earlier in the week. While specifics regarding the procedure remain unclear, the surgery is apparently similar to the sports hernia surgery Dyson underwent around the same time last season. The 34-year-old outfielder was limited to just 67 games in his first year with the Diamondbacks due to back and groin injuries, finishing with a disappointing .189/.282/.257 slash line and 16 stolen bases. According to manager Torey Lovullo, Dyson is expected to be ready for the start of spring training, per Gilbert.
