Dyson was dropped to eighth in the batting order and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Mets.

Dyson stole his 30th base, the fifth season in which he's stolen at least 30 bags, but his bat continues to sleep. He's 8-for-61 (.131) over the last 24 games. He's typically the Diamondbacks leadoff hitter, but the recent slump prompted manager Torey Lovullo to slot him lower Monday.