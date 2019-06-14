Dyson went 2-for-4 with a double, two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Nationals.

Dyson led off the game with a double, ultimately coming around around to score the first run of the contest. He followed that up with a two-run homer in the second inning, his fifth of the season. He's gotten regular playing time thanks to recent injuries to Wilmer Flores (foot) and Adam Jones -- Jones has since returned -- and has taken advantage by swiping 14 stolen bases across 188 plate appearances.