Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Starts against right-hander
Dyson went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Padres.
Dyson, who has appeared in 11 of 14 games to open the season, has been in the starting lineup the last five times Arizona has faced a right-handed starter. The 34-year-old outfielder has reached base safely 13 times (nine hits, four walks) and has scored seven runs.
