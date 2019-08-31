Dyson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers.

Dyson rejoined the lineup Friday against right-hander Tony Gonsolin and stole his first bag in nine games, which is off his season pace. With 28 steals in 110 games, Dyson is averaging a theft every 3.92 games and ranks sixth overall in MLB.