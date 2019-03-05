Dyson (oblique) isn't included in the Diamondbacks' lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Royals.

Dyson suggested last Wednesday that he was hopeful to return to game action this week, but he remained out for Monday's 3-3 tie with the Reds and won't be available Tuesday either. The Diamondbacks may just be exercising precaution with Dyson rather than holding him out as the result of any setback, so it's still conceivable that he may be able to meet his goal of playing this week.

