Dyson (oblique) isn't included in the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Dyson expressed optimism a few days ago that he would make his return to the Cactus League lineup by the end of the week, but that ultimately didn't come to pass. Despite Dyson's ongoing absence, there's been no indication from the Diamondbacks that he experienced a setback in his recovery from the oblique strain. That said, he'll still need to resume playing within the next few days to have a realistic shot at making the Opening Day roster.

