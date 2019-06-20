Dyson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

Dyson drew starts in the outfield for the first two games of the series, so he's likely just getting a breather due to the early start time of Thursday's contest. Ketel Marte will check into center field in place of Dyson, who is batting .255 with two home runs, 10 runs and four steals in 15 June games.