Dyson (groin) experienced some discomfort during his rehab and is scheduled to see a set of doctors, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said no scans are being done, though he didn't offer much else in regard to the injury. Dyson has been on the shelf since July 5 with a groin injury, and this setback leaves a return this season uncertain.

