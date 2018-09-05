Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Suffers setback in rehab
Dyson (groin) experienced some discomfort during his rehab and is scheduled to see a set of doctors, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Manager Torey Lovullo said no scans are being done, though he didn't offer much else in regard to the injury. Dyson has been on the shelf since July 5 with a groin injury, and this setback leaves a return this season uncertain.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: To begin rehab stint Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Performs baserunning Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Adds sprinting to regimen•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Still not running•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not yet running bases•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Resting until after break•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...