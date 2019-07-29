Dyson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk Sunday against the Marlins.

Dyson swiped second base in the first inning, marking his 24th stolen base of the season, but the Diamondbacks were unable to bring him home. The 34-year-old is slashing .251/.336/.358 with six homers and 21 RBI over 85 games this season.

