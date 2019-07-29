Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Swipes 24th bag
Dyson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a walk Sunday against the Marlins.
Dyson swiped second base in the first inning, marking his 24th stolen base of the season, but the Diamondbacks were unable to bring him home. The 34-year-old is slashing .251/.336/.358 with six homers and 21 RBI over 85 games this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Day off Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Two hits in return•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sitting Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Leaves with hamstring cramp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...