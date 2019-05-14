Dyson went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Monday's 9-3 win over the Pirates.

Dyson is still just 5-for-25 this month but has racked up six of his nine total stolen bases in that span. If he stays in a fairly regular role, he should surpass his career high of 36 stolen bases set in 2014. The 34-year-old is batting .281 with an OPS just under .800.