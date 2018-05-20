Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Swipes two bases
Dyson went 0-for-3 with a walk but stole two bases and scored a run Saturday against the Mets.
Dyson started his second consecutive game and figures to be in line to get more playing time in the absence of A.J. Pollock. Since Pollock's injury, Dyson has swiped three bases and now has a total of eight in 105 plate appearances this season. He'll be a negative in nearly every offensive category, but is a strong value for teams in need of stolen base production.
