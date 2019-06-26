Dyson went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Dodgers.

The veteran speedster made his presence felt from the top of the order right from the jump, reaching on a bunt single and promptly swiping second base to kick off a four-run first inning for the D-backs. Dyson's now slashing .256/.349/.377 on the year with five homers, 19 steals, 17 RBI and 37 runs through 66 games.