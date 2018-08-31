Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: To begin rehab stint Friday
Dyson (groin) is set to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Dyson hasn't played in a game since injuring his right groin July 4 against the Cardinals, although he's been ramping up baseball activities of late. He began sprinting and hitting Aug. 22, and he successfully ran the bases Monday. After missing nearly two months on the shelf, expect Dyson to require at least a few games in the minor leagues before coming off the disabled list.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Performs baserunning Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Adds sprinting to regimen•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Still not running•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Not yet running bases•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Resting until after break•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Placed on DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...