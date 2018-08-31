Dyson (groin) is set to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Dyson hasn't played in a game since injuring his right groin July 4 against the Cardinals, although he's been ramping up baseball activities of late. He began sprinting and hitting Aug. 22, and he successfully ran the bases Monday. After missing nearly two months on the shelf, expect Dyson to require at least a few games in the minor leagues before coming off the disabled list.