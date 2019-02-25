Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Undergoing MRI on midsection
Dyson has discomfort in his midsection and will undergo an MRI, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The exact nature and even location of the injury are unknown. He battled groin issues last season, but this problem is unrelated and seems to be in his side or oblique area, according to Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic. More details should become clear following the MRI.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Slated for surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Suffers setback in rehab•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: To begin rehab stint Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Performs baserunning Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Adds sprinting to regimen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...