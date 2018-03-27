Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Monday that Dyson and Chris Owings will see the bulk of the starts in right field while Steven Souza (pectoral) likely remains on the disabled list for the first month of the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

As the left-handed hitter of the two, Dyson seemingly holds the edge on playing time over Owings, though Lovullo noted that a strict platoon wouldn't necessarily be used in right field. In any case, the absence of Souza will clear more opportunities for Dyson to produce counting stats than were initially on the docke early in the season. Lovullo's Diamondbacks were one of the more aggressive teams on the basepaths a season ago, so Dyson should regularly receive the green light to run when he gets on base, making him a cheap source of speed while he's seeing at least semi-regular starts.