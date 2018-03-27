Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Vying for time in right field
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Monday that Dyson and Chris Owings will see the bulk of the starts in right field while Steven Souza (pectoral) likely remains on the disabled list for the first month of the season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
As the left-handed hitter of the two, Dyson seemingly holds the edge on playing time over Owings, though Lovullo noted that a strict platoon wouldn't necessarily be used in right field. In any case, the absence of Souza will clear more opportunities for Dyson to produce counting stats than were initially on the docke early in the season. Lovullo's Diamondbacks were one of the more aggressive teams on the basepaths a season ago, so Dyson should regularly receive the green light to run when he gets on base, making him a cheap source of speed while he's seeing at least semi-regular starts.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Should benefit from Souza's absence•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Lands start in left Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: In line for fourth-outfielder duty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Inks two-year deal with Arizona•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: Won't return this season•
-
Mariners' Jarrod Dyson: May not play again this season•
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.