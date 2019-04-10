Dyson hit a two-run, pinch hit home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Dyson's walkoff blast finished off the Diamondbacks' three-run ninth, completing the comeback against Texas closer Jose Leclerc. The 34-year-old outfielder, who missed time the last two seasons with hernia and thigh injuries, looks like he's on a redemption campaign. Dyson's hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a pair of home runs. Steven Sousa's knee injury has opened up an opportunity for Dyson as Arizona's fourth outfielder; he'll also start in center field when Ketel Marte moves into the infield for a start.

