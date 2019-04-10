Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Walks off Rangers
Dyson hit a two-run, pinch hit home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rangers.
Dyson's walkoff blast finished off the Diamondbacks' three-run ninth, completing the comeback against Texas closer Jose Leclerc. The 34-year-old outfielder, who missed time the last two seasons with hernia and thigh injuries, looks like he's on a redemption campaign. Dyson's hitting .350 (7-for-20) with a pair of home runs. Steven Sousa's knee injury has opened up an opportunity for Dyson as Arizona's fourth outfielder; he'll also start in center field when Ketel Marte moves into the infield for a start.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...