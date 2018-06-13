Dyson went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and scored two runs in Tuesday's 13-8 win over the Pirates.

Though Dyson didn't log a stolen-base attempt on the night, the threat his speed presented certainly made an impact. After reaching base in the bottom of the first on an intentional walk, Dyson scampered to took two bases on an errant pickoff attempt by Pirates starter Trevor Williams, then scored when second baseman Josh Harrison made a wild throw while trying to nab Dyson at third base. Dyson's opportunities to lead off for the Diamondbacks have fallen by the wayside following the recent acquisition of Jon Jay, but the veteran speedster should still frequently put his wheels on display out of the bottom third of the lineup while occupying the strong side of a platoon in center field with Chris Owings.