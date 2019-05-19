Dyson (hand) was available off the bench Saturday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Dyson was hit by a pitch on his left hand during an at-bat Friday and later removed from the game. X-rays came back negative with the Diamondbacks calling the injury a contusion. He was held out of Saturday's lineup, but that was likely given the opposing starter was left-hander Madison Bumgarner. The first clear sign of Dyson's status will come when the opposing pitcher is right-handed. The Giants' starter Sunday is TBA while the Padres are scheduled to throw right-hander Chris Paddack on Monday.