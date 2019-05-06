Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Won't start versus lefty
Dyson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
The Diamondbacks have deliberately limited Dyson's exposure to lefties this season, so it's no surprise he'll head to the bench with an elite one in Blake Snell on the mound for the series opener. Ketel Marte will handle center-field duties in Dyson's stead.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Sits against second southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Out against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Makes fourth straight start•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Provides lone run•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Starts against right-hander•
-
Diamondbacks' Jarrod Dyson: Walks off Rangers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...