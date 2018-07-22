Chisholm was promoted to High-A Visalia, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

The Bahamian was promoted Thursday, according to Renaldo Dorsett of Tribune 242, the newspaper from Chisholm's home country. The 20-year-old rattled off a .244/.311/.472 line for Low-A Kane County but included 15 homers, 43 RBI, 52 runs and eight stolen bases. Playing as one of the younger athletes in the Midwest League, this promotion will provide a stouter test in his progress, but he's quickly gaining more attention.

