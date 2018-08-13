Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double Sunday in High-A Visalia's 7-3 win over Modesto.

The shortstop has gone 9-for-18 with a pair of long balls and a stolen base over his past four contests, with Chisholm recording at least two hits in each game. The 20-year-old has been one of the California League's top performers since he received a promotion from Low-A Kane County in late July. Over his 20 games with Visalia, Chisholm is slashing .349/.393/.639 with 10 extra-base hits, though his 27 percent strikeout rate will make it difficult for him to maintain the high average once his .434 BABIP regresses.

