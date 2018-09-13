Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Goes deep in California League finals game
Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday for High-A Visalia in its 9-1 loss to Rancho Cucamonga in Game 2 of the California League finals.
The 20-year-old's home run was his 25th of the season and was just one of two hits on the night for Visalia. While 15 of those long balls came at Low-A Kane County earlier in the campaign, Chisholm has actually raised his slugging percentage from .472 to .597 since moving up to Visalia in late July. He'll likely move up to the high minors at some point in 2019 and should enter next spring as the Diamondbacks' top middle-infield prospect.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Four straight multi-hit games•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Powering up at High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Elevated to High-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Homers twice in five-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Fills it up Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Three homers in two games•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...