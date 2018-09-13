Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday for High-A Visalia in its 9-1 loss to Rancho Cucamonga in Game 2 of the California League finals.

The 20-year-old's home run was his 25th of the season and was just one of two hits on the night for Visalia. While 15 of those long balls came at Low-A Kane County earlier in the campaign, Chisholm has actually raised his slugging percentage from .472 to .597 since moving up to Visalia in late July. He'll likely move up to the high minors at some point in 2019 and should enter next spring as the Diamondbacks' top middle-infield prospect.