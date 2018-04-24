Chisholm is on the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Kane County due to a hamstring injury, Jake Bartelson of the Kane County Chronicle reports.

Chisholm hurt himself while sliding awkwardly during an April 18 game, disrupting the shortstop's hot start to the Midwest League season. The 20-year-old has slashed .290/.405/.581 across 37 plate appearances, putting him on course for a potential midseason promotion to High-A Visalia. Chisholm is repeating Low-A ball after his 2017 campaign was cut short due to the torn meniscus he suffered in a batting practice last May, but fortunately, this latest setback doesn't seem to be nearly as severe. Chisholm is hopeful to return from the DL when first eligible Thursday or soon after.