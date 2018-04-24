Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Hits minor-league DL
Chisholm is on the 7-day disabled list at Low-A Kane County due to a hamstring injury, Jake Bartelson of the Kane County Chronicle reports.
Chisholm hurt himself while sliding awkwardly during an April 18 game, disrupting the shortstop's hot start to the Midwest League season. The 20-year-old has slashed .290/.405/.581 across 37 plate appearances, putting him on course for a potential midseason promotion to High-A Visalia. Chisholm is repeating Low-A ball after his 2017 campaign was cut short due to the torn meniscus he suffered in a batting practice last May, but fortunately, this latest setback doesn't seem to be nearly as severe. Chisholm is hopeful to return from the DL when first eligible Thursday or soon after.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...