Chisholm went 5-for-6 with two home runs, a triple, five RBI and four runs for Low-A Kane County in its 13-4 win over Dayton on Monday.

It's the second multi-homer game of the season for Chisholm, who is now up to 15 long balls in his second tour of the Midwest League. The monster performance ended Chisholm's 2-for-25 skid at the dish over the past six games. The 20-year-old shortstop is slashing .244/.311/.472 across 341 plate appearances on the campaign, good for a 116 wRC+.