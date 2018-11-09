Chisholm has gone 14-for-32 (.455 average) with three home runs, two doubles and five stolen bases across seven games in the Arizona Fall League.

Chisholm cemented his status as one of the Diamondbacks' top position prospects after pacing the farm system with 25 home runs between Low-A Kane County and High-A Visalia this past season and has only kept raking while facing higher-caliber competition in the AFL. There's still some question whether Chisholm will be able to stick at shortstop over the long haul, but he would still profile as a plus-power bat in the middle infield if he's forced to shift over to the keystone.