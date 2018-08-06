Chisholm has hit .333/.397/.632 with four home runs and three stolen bases over his first 14 games with High-A Visalia.

The hitter-friendly environments of the California League have surely inflated Chisholm's production, but his 1.028 OPS shouldn't be written off as a complete fluke. Prior to earning the promotion to Visalia, the 20-year-old displayed uncommon power for a middle-infield prospect at Low-A Kane County, amassing 15 home runs, 17 doubles and four triples. Chisholm's solid 8.6 percent walk rate between the two stops will likely help him offset a major downturn in his on-base percentage as his BABIP normalizes.