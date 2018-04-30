Diamondbacks' Jasrado Chisholm: Returns from DL
Chisholm (hamstring) returned from the 7-day disabled list and has appeared in three of Low-A Kane County's last four games, going 5-for-12 with three runs and two walks in those contests.
Chisholm missed the minimum amount of time due to the injury and immediately picked up where he left off from his hot start to the season. The shortstop, who was sidelined for most of the 2017 campaign due to a torn meniscus, is now hitting .326/.431/.605 with seven extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 51 appearances with Kane County. The 20-year-old seems likely to earn a promotion to the California League later this season.
More News
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....