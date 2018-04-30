Chisholm (hamstring) returned from the 7-day disabled list and has appeared in three of Low-A Kane County's last four games, going 5-for-12 with three runs and two walks in those contests.

Chisholm missed the minimum amount of time due to the injury and immediately picked up where he left off from his hot start to the season. The shortstop, who was sidelined for most of the 2017 campaign due to a torn meniscus, is now hitting .326/.431/.605 with seven extra-base hits and two stolen bases across 51 appearances with Kane County. The 20-year-old seems likely to earn a promotion to the California League later this season.