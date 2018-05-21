Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday for Low-A Kane County in its 3-2 loss to Peoria.

Chisholm has now gone deep three times over the past two games, bringing his home-run total up to seven across 128 plate appearances. The young shortstop maintains a .932 OPS -- his highest mark at any professional level -- for the season, but his 27.3 percent strikeout rate creates some doubt about his ability to handle more advanced pitching as he matriculates through the Arizona farm system.