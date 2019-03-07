Chisholm has been notably more selective in his plate approach this spring, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Chisholm had a breakout year in 2018 when he launched 25 home runs with an .842 OPS. An argument can be made that he's doing just fine with his approach, but Chisholm sees where improvement can be had. "I'm just trying to get the right pitch to swing at, take more walks, be more patient at the plate now. I'm trying to let the pitcher come to me instead of going to them. That's been my approach lately," said the Diamondbacks' No. 2 prospect. "You can definitely get yourself out when you go up there overaggressive instead of going up there and taking your pitch and hitting your pitch." Chisholm, who walked in just 7.8 percent of his plate appearances last season, has already taken three walks over 17 PAs (17.6 percent) this spring.