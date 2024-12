The Diamondbacks signed Brigham to a minor-league contract Saturday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Brigham, who turns 33 in February, spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign at Triple-A St. Paul in the Twins organization, holding a 4.64 ERA and 59:26 K:BB over 42.2 innings. The righty reliever has seen action in parts of five major-league seasons, collecting a 4.76 ERA and 121:55 K:BB across 117.1 frames.