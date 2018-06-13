Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Activated from paternity leave
Mathis was reinstated from the paternity list prior to Wednesday's game.
Mathis will return to the fold after he and his wife welcomed their second child into the world Sunday night. The catcher will start Wednesday's series finale against the Pirates and bat eighth in the order. Over 23 games this season, Mathis is slashing .190/.324/.241 with two extra-base hits and four RBI. In a corresponding move, Braden Shipley was sent down to Triple-A Reno.
