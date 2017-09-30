Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Activated, hitting ninth Saturday
Mathis (hand) was activated from the DL and is starting at catcher and hitting ninth Saturday against the Royals.
This move was expected, as Mathis will get at least one start to audition for the NLDS roster. He has not started since Aug. 21 due to the hand injury, and is not much of an offensive threat when healthy, so he should be avoided in most daily formats.
