Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Away on paternity leave
Mathis was placed on the paternity list Sunday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
Mathis will be away from the team for the next few days as he awaits the birth of his child. He may miss up to three games while on leave, so he'll likely return to the team by Wednesday at the latest. Christian Walker was called up from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding roster move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Delivers triple Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Scores twice Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Drives in run Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Starts for third time in five games•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Strikes out three times Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Plates winning run Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...