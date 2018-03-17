Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Dealing with back tightness
Mathis is dealing with back tightness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.
It's unclear when the issue cropped up or how long it will keep Mathis sidelined at this point, but the team will likely play it safe with the veteran backstop with the start of the season right around the corner. Consider him day-to-day until the Diamondbacks provide more on his status.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Starting Monday night•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Activated, hitting ninth Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Could be activated, play Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Hopeful to return next weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Will visit specialist next weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Out up to six weeks•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....