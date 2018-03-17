Mathis is dealing with back tightness, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic Arizona reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up or how long it will keep Mathis sidelined at this point, but the team will likely play it safe with the veteran backstop with the start of the season right around the corner. Consider him day-to-day until the Diamondbacks provide more on his status.

