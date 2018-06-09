Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Delivers triple Friday
Mathis went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple, a walk and a run Friday in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies.
It was just the seventh triple in 2,547 career plate appearances for the catcher, who has never been known for his fleet feet. Mathis will continue to serve as the regular batterymate for Zack Greinke, but his light hitting won't earn him many further starts beyond those occasions.
