Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Drives in run Sunday
Mathis went hitless across three at-bats Sunday, but was credited with an RBI groundout in the second inning of the Diamondbacks' 4-1 loss to the Mets.
Mathis has received about two starts per week this season, with his skills as a game caller and pitch framer almost entirely responsible for his place on the roster as a third catcher. The veteran is slashing .178/.288/.200 across 52 plate appearances, which probably takes him out of the conversation for additional work even though primary backstop Alex Avila (.132/.258/.211 line, 47.2 K%) has similarly struggled. Instead, John Ryan Murphy is more likely to cut into Avila's workload behind the plate.
