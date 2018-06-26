Mathis went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Monday's 9-5 loss to the Marlins.

Mathis was behind the plate Monday for the third time in four games, signaling the high value the Diamondbacks place in his skills as a defender and game caller. The 35-year-old has historically been a black hole at the plate, but he acquitted himself well enough in the series opener with an RBI single and sacrifice fly. Mathis is still batting just .182 on the season and can largely be ignored in the fantasy realm, even in most NL-only leagues.