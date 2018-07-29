Mathis went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Padres.

Mathis came to the plate with the bases loaded in the second inning and came through with an RBI single. He also added an RBI-double in the ninth inning to provide the Diamondbacks with insurance runs. He doesn't see regular playing time with both Alex Avila and John Ryan Murphy also starting behind the plate, though he has taken advantage of his 37 July at-bats by driving in eight runs.