Mathis went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 6-1 win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Since signing with Arizona, Mathis has offered his most value as the personal catcher for Zack Greinke, and the battery combined for one of its best showings in its two seasons together. Greinke's brilliant performance alone -- he struck out a season-high 13 and allowed two hits over eight innings -- would have been enough to justify Mathis' spot in the lineup, but the light-hitting backstop added to the cause with a two-run single in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach. Mathis' aptitude as a game caller and pitch framer should continue to afford him at least a start or two per week, even though he's batting just .198 on the season.