Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Expected to play Saturday
Mathis (back) is expected to appear in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Royals, Chris Gabel of MLB.com reports.
Mathis has been unavailable for Cactus League action since March 14 while battling back tightness, but the catcher looks to be approaching full health after he was cleared to play in a minor-league game Thursday. Assuming he checks out fine when the Diamondbacks reevaluate him Saturday, look for Mathis to pick up some at-bats in addition to logging a few innings behind the dish.
