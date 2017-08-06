Mathis went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.

Mathis' base hit in the top of the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games, with the backstop batting .341 with six runs during that span. Due to his skills as a game caller, Mathis will continue to see about two or three starts per week even if his offense lets up, which seems like an inevitability for the career .199/.257/.310 hitter.