Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Extends hitting streak
Mathis went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Giants in 10 innings.
Mathis' base hit in the top of the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to a season-high 11 games, with the backstop batting .341 with six runs during that span. Due to his skills as a game caller, Mathis will continue to see about two or three starts per week even if his offense lets up, which seems like an inevitability for the career .199/.257/.310 hitter.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Ties season high with three hits•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Singles in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Steals first base since 2012•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Strikes out in both at-bats Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Receives breather Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Smacks second homer of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...