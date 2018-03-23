Mathis (back) received five at-bats in a minor-league game Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of MLB.com reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo noted that he was encouraged by how Mathis looked Thursday, so it seems likely that the backstop will be able to rejoin the big club for an exhibition game or two before the regular season begins March 29. Mathis has altered his swing this offseason in an attempt to generate more power, but he'll have to deliver results in the games that count before garnering interest even in NL-only formats. The 34-year-old is unlikely to receive more than a start or two per week with free-agent signing Alex Avila installed as the team's primary catcher.