Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Homers in win
Mathis went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.
Arizona was already comfortably ahead 7-0 in the eighth inning by the time Mathis deposited his first home run of the season, but it counts just the same. The 35-year-old will draw the occasional start behind the plate down the stretch, but he'll otherwise give way to Alex Avila.
