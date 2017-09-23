Mathis (hand) said he hopes to return from the 10-day disabled list for the Diamondbacks' final series of the regular season, which will begin Sept. 29 against the Royals, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.

Mathis, who has been out since Aug. 21 with a fractured right hand, was cleared to resume baseball activities earlier this month following a checkup with a specialist. He's been limited to playing catch and taking dry swings thus far, but is hopeful that he'll be able to add batting-practice sessions and simulated games to his regimen in the coming days. If Mathis ends up meeting his targeted return date, he could get the call over Chris Herrmann to serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 catcher during the team's National League Divisional Series matchup.