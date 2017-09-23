Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Hopeful to return next weekend
Mathis (hand) said he hopes to return from the 10-day disabled list for the Diamondbacks' final series of the regular season, which will begin Sept. 29 against the Royals, Jarrid Denney of MLB.com reports.
Mathis, who has been out since Aug. 21 with a fractured right hand, was cleared to resume baseball activities earlier this month following a checkup with a specialist. He's been limited to playing catch and taking dry swings thus far, but is hopeful that he'll be able to add batting-practice sessions and simulated games to his regimen in the coming days. If Mathis ends up meeting his targeted return date, he could get the call over Chris Herrmann to serve as the Diamondbacks' No. 2 catcher during the team's National League Divisional Series matchup.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Will visit specialist next weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Out up to six weeks•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Lands on DL with fractured hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Leaves with bruised hand•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Extends hitting streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Ties season high with three hits•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...