Mathis worked on his swing this offseason in an attempt to increase his launch angle, The Athletic reports.

Mathis was motivated to make the change after noted swing changer J.D. Martinez joined the Diamondbacks last summer. The veteran catcher owns a .198/.256/.309 line over 13 major-league seasons, and he's never hit double-digit home runs, so he has a very long way to go to become a fantasy asset even in deep two-catcher formats. There's no guarantee the swing change will have the desired effect for Mathis, and his playing time might be too sporadic to notice any differences, but there's at least a small chance that he's a new man this season at the plate.