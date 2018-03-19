Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Joining launch-angle revolution
Mathis worked on his swing this offseason in an attempt to increase his launch angle, The Athletic reports.
Mathis was motivated to make the change after noted swing changer J.D. Martinez joined the Diamondbacks last summer. The veteran catcher owns a .198/.256/.309 line over 13 major-league seasons, and he's never hit double-digit home runs, so he has a very long way to go to become a fantasy asset even in deep two-catcher formats. There's no guarantee the swing change will have the desired effect for Mathis, and his playing time might be too sporadic to notice any differences, but there's at least a small chance that he's a new man this season at the plate.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Starting Monday night•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Activated, hitting ninth Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Could be activated, play Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Hopeful to return next weekend•
-
Diamondbacks' Jeff Mathis: Will visit specialist next weekend•
-
Spring Takes: Updating Conforto, Stroman
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...